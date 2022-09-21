Yuvraj Singh Appointed as Mentor of New York Strikers Franchise of Abu Dhabi T10

India’s enigmatic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as the mentor of the newly formed New York Strikers franchise that will feature in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The new Abu Dhabi T10 franchise was recently acquired by USA-based Skky Strikers. The inclusion of the New York Strikers in the T10 tournament makes it an eight-team competition, with two clubs from the United States joining the fray. The Strikers have had a good run as a cricket franchise in the USA and aspire to expand into other regions of the world as well.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and has since competed in several global franchise competitions. Apart from his international credentials, Yuvraj’s experience in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, having played for the Maratha Arabians in the 2019 edition of the tournament, would also have been a major factor for the Strikers to appoint him as the team’s mentor.

The New York Strikers will be hoping to make the most of the southpaw’s experience and make an impressive debut in the tournament.

The team features a solid core of match-winner players and looks set to be a force to reckon with.

The franchise had earlier signed Kieran Pollard as their Icon player and England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan as a Platinum player. It has also signed two Category A players: Pakistan’s Azam Khan and Ireland’s Paul Stirling.

The Strikers franchise emphasizes an unwavering enthusiasm for cricket and is owned by Sagar Khanna, who has been a passionate fan of the game.

“It is an extremely exciting time for our franchise as the Abu Dhabi T10 is unique and highly competitive, bringing together elite players from across the globe. It gives us the perfect opportunity to compete against the elites of cricket and test ourselves out." Sagar said.

The 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is slated to begin on November 23. The New York Strikers are the second team from the United States of America to compete in the T10 competition, following the Morrisville SAMP Army. The tournament also features franchises based out of India - Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, and Bangla Tigers.

