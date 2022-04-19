Yuzvendra Chahal Hattrick: Former Crickets React; Virender Sehwag Gives Epic Reaction

Yuzvendra Chahal took a hattrick to derail Kolkata Knight Riders in game 30 of IPL 2022 as Rajasthan Royals won a humdinger at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. He bowled a brilliant 16th over which saw him coming to close to hattrick twice! He finally converted it in his second attempt as he induced a faint edge off Pat Cummins which was caught by the skipper Sanju Samson himself. After this, the whole RR camp erupted in celebration with the bowler himself leading them.

He slid on the ground and posed in a manner that reminded everyone of a meme from 2019 which is still memorable to fans. In the end, the bowler would himself reveal that he wanted to recreate the meme. The Twitter also erupted and made it very clear that Chahal should have been on T20 World Cup 2021 team. Here are some of the best reactions.

Chahal 19th to take a hattrick in IPL

Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday became the 19th player in the history of Indian Premier League to take a hat-trick. Chahal achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders when he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off successive deliveries in the 17th over of the chase.

Chahal bowled a brilliant 16th

Chahal had first Venkatesh Iyer stumped off the very first delivery which put him on the verge of a hat-trick as he had taken a wicket off his last delivery of the third over to remove Nitish Rana on 18. However, Sheldon Jackson saw off the delivery safely.

Chahal then trapped KKR captain Shreyas Iyer lbw on 85 for a massive blow and then off the following, had Shivam Mavi hole out for a first-ball duck. In walked Pat Cummins and he got an outside edge to be caught by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The leggie thus finished the over with four wickets and just two runs - one of which came via a wide delivery.

