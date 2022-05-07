Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler Grooves to Dhanashree Verma’s New Song | WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler’s bonhomie was on display as both of them were seen grooving to Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s new song Balle Ni Balle. The video of their dance was shared by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, and saw Buttler and Chahal imitating the hook steps of the Punjabi song. Balle Ni Balle is part of a new music video featuring Dhanashree Verma and actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana.

“Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. Is this the best collab of the season?" The IPL franchise tweeted while sharing the clip which also had Buttler and Chahal recreating the spinner’s celebration style of skidding on the ground.

Soon after imitating the celebration style, both Chahal and Buttler broke into laughter, and were looking away from the camera. The ‘collab’ certainly delighted fans of the two cricketers, as one of the users said, “Last step is the best one."

One user even found Buttler’s dancing skills better than Chahal’s. While the England batter is new to featuring in such videos, Chahal regularly shares snippets of him dancing with his wife Dhanashree who is an established choreographer.

Meanwhile, both Buttler and Chahal are in top notch form in the ongoing IPL 2022. Buttler is leading the scoreboard among batters as he has accumulated 588 runs in just 10 games which also includes three hundreds. Chahal, on the other hand has the purple cap with 19 scalps in 10 matches.

While Rajasthan Royals has both the orange and purple cap players, the team lost its track in the last two games. The team is sitting in 3rd position on the points table with 6 wins in 10 games.

In its previous game held on May 2, the Sanju Samson-led side was handed a defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders which won the match comfortably by seven wickets. Batting first, Rajasthan could make only 157 runs on the back of Samson’s 54 off 49. The Shreyas Iyer men chased the total with five balls remaining.

Before that, Rajasthan provided for the first win of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. After losing eight straight games, Mumbai finally managed to open its account in the T20 league. Jos Buttler’s 67 off 52 led Rajasthan to 158/6. But it was clearly not enough as Surya Kumar Yadav’s half century and Tilak Varma’s handful 35 paved the way for Mumbai’s first win in IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals will play Punjab Kings today at 3:30 pm.

