Yuzvendra Chahal Teams Up With Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav to Nail the ‘Khatte Nimbu’ Trend

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again left fans in splits with his latest Instagram video. Teaming up with Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal jumped on the bandwagon of the ‘Khatte Nimbu’ (Sour lemon) trend. In the clip, the trio is seen sitting on the bed, while Chahal was pretending to be drunk, Shikhar and Kuldeep were seated next to him. To do away with his hangover, Chahal was seen licking a lemon, after which he said, “Nimbu khatta hai yar (the lemon is sour)". To this, Dhawan replied, “Mitha Nimbu kitho mil raha, mainu das, mai le aava (Where do you get a sweet lemon, tell me, I’ll get it for you)." Following this, both Dhawan and Kuldeep burst into laughter. Needless to say, Dhawan’s lip-synched to the dialogue was to the point, and the Instagram Reel has left everyone in splits. “Khattah Nimbu," Yuzi captioned the video.

The video has garnered reactions not only from the fans but also from their fellow cricketers and Bollywood actors. “Yaarrrrr", wrote actor Prince Narula along with laughing emoticons. Deepak Hooda was also baffled by his teammates’ hilarious performance. Suryakumar Yadav, who himself often shares such quirky videos, was in splits on viewing the video. Fans expressed that the trio absolutely nailed the ‘khatte nimbu’ trend, while there were many who urged the leg spinner to make an Instagram video with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Yuzi has been a vital clog not only for the Indian cricket team but also for his former IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, this year in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Chahal was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs. 6.5 crores. Meanwhile, Dhawan was bought by Punjab Kings in the mega auction for Rs. 8.5 crores. The cricketer will most likely be named as the captain of the Punjab squad. And Kuldeep, who entered IPL 2022 mega auction at a price of Rs. 1 crore, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore. Previously Kuldeep was in KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders).

