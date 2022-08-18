Yuzvendra Chahal's Cryptic “New Life Loading” Post Leaves Fans Perplexed

Yuzvendra Chahal has established himself as the mainstay and first-choice spinner of the Indian Cricket team. He is often in the limelight for his antics that are entertaining both on and off the field. Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are one of the internet’s most popular couples, as the two constantly entertain their fans and keep them up to date about their lives on social media.

Chahal recently posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram story that has left his fans in conjecture. The picture had a quote that read, “New Life Loading". Meanwhile, his fans got even more alarmed when his wife Dhanashree dropped her surname ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram handle.

The sheer timing of Chahal’s post coinciding with Dhanashree’s decision to change her name has left the fans perplexed. While some felt that the couple was expecting their first child others speculated that there was some trouble in their married life.

Dhanashree also had previously shared a similar mysterious Instagram post that read, “A princess will always turn her pain into power".

The couple has stayed mute and did not provide any additional information or explain their respective posts. Nonetheless, netizens are bustling about it and speculating all sorts of things. Only time or Chahal himself can clear the air by clarifying what he meant by his cryptic message and why his partner Dhanashree dropped her surname.

The 32-year-old will has come a long way after being omitted from the World Cup squad to transforming himself into an essential cog of the men in blue in limited overs format. Chahal will next be in action at the Asia Cup 2022, when Team India clash against eternal nemesis Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chahal also had a fantastic run in the IPL earlier this year and scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He has been bamboozling the best of the batters in World cricket and will want to prove his mettle in the Asia Cup as well as the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

