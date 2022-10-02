'Zaheer Khan Played Four Months Literally Non Stop'-Former India Opener's Frank Remarks On Jasprit Bumrah's Frequent Breaks

On Thursday, Jasprit Bumrah was said to be ruled out from the T20 World Cup due to a back-stress fracture. This was nothing but a major blow for Rohit Sharma-led Team India who would have relied heavily on the 28-year-old to bowl those death overs. Moreover, it must be noted that even Ravindra Jadeja has also been ruled out of the all-important tournament.

However, according to the latest media reports, Bumrah has been diagnosed with stress reaction and not stress fracture which takes 4 to 6 months to recover. Unlike this, a stress reaction can be cured in 4 to 6 weeks which is nothing but a good news for Team India and Bumrah fans.

Meanwhile, coming back to Bumrah, it can’t be ignored that the pacer played just three of the 24 T20Is India played in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022. So, his injury raises several questions regarding the way his work load was managed by the team management.

When former India opener Wasim Jaffer was asked about Bumrah’s workload management gone awry, he revealed a conversation with Zaheer Khan who played four months of non stop cricket for Warwickshire which turned out to be a turning point. It was his this performance that brought him back to the Indian team after he was dropped from the side in 2006.

“Absolutely. I’ve spoken to Zaheer as I’m pretty close to him. When he played for Worcestershire, he played literally four months of non-stop cricket. That’s how Zaheer Khan’s resurgence happened, post the 2006 season. That’s what he told me, if he plays consistently and bowls a lot of overs, he feels in rhythm and his body feels good. The moment he feels there’s a break, it takes him a while to get back to shape again," Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo.

“Most bowlers want it that way. If they are on the field, they are playing, there are raring to go. The moment a break happens, you have to start over. That’s why, I’m pretty sure Bumrah probably pushed himself to be ready for the T20 World Cup," said the former India opener.

While there is still no confirmation on Bumrah’s future states, several media reports suggest that BCCI will take a final call on his comeback by October 15. However, he will not travel with the Indian team to Perth on October 5.

