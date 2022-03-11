ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match between Zenith C.C and Nirvana S.A: In the ninth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, we have Zenith C.C squaring off against Nirvana S.A at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The two teams made a similar start to the tournament as both lost their opening matches.

Zenith C.C are yet to secure a win in the competition. They lost their first game at the hands of Radial Club by a massive 126 runs. Zenith failed to make an improvement in their second match as they suffered another loss against Club Tiranga. Two back-to-back losses have pushed the franchise to the bottom of the points table.

Nirvana S.A, on the other hand, were hammered by NSSA in their opening match by 19 runs. The team came up with a better batting performance in the second game to beat Sonari Town Club by a big margin of 85 runs. The cricket club will be eager to continue the momentum to climb up the standings.

Ahead of the match between Zenith C.C and Nirvana S.A; here is everything you need to know:

ZCC vs NSA Telecast

Zenith C.C vs Nirvana S.A game will not be telecast in India

ZCC vs NSA Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZCC vs NSA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST on March 11, Friday.

ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohibul Haque

Vice-captain: Dipankar Borah

Suggested Playing XI for ZCC vs NSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rajibul Hoque

Batters: Joges Sarma, Ahar Ali, Rahul Rajak, Dipankar Borah

Allrounders: Bubul Hassan, Jogeswar Bhumij

Bowlers: Saddam Hussain, Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi, Mohibul Haque

ZCC vs NSA Probable XIs

Zenith C.C: Rajibul Hoque, Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Ahar Ali, Raja Das, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Mohibul Haque, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain

Nirvana S.A: Shraban Kumar Khound, Dipankar Borah, Kallol Bhuyan, Dibash Hazarika, Rahul Rajak, Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi, Ribach Chetry, Siddartha Baruah, Jogeswar Bhumij, Aamir Noor Ali

