ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I, June 11, 4:30 pm IST

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the 1ST T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan: Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series in Harare. Afghanistan will look to maintain their winning ways in the first T20I of the series after completing the series whitewash against Zimbabwe in ODIs. However, they wouldn’t want to take anything for granted as the hosts will look to make amends for their poor showing in the ODIs. Afghanistan has a settled batting order and they would want Ibrahim Zadran to continue his rich vein of form. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will be looking to contribute in a consistent manner for his team.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to redeem their pride after losing the ODI series in a humiliating fashion. Zimbabwe would want their openers, Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere, to contribute more. If Zimbabwe wants to give a tough fight to Afghanistan, a lot depends on their skipper Craig Ervine. The captain of Zimbabwe needs to lead from the front and score heavily with the bat. How the Zimbabwe batsmen negotiate the spin of Rashid Khan will also be key to their chances in the T20I series.

Ahead of the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

On what date the 1st T2OI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played?

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 11, Saturday.

Where will the 1st T2OI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan be played?

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

What time will the 1st T2OI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan begin?

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on June 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T2OI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan?

The T20I series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe and Afghanistan T2OI match?

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Wicketkeepers: Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Batters: Craig Ervine, Rahmat Shah, Innocent Kaia, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

