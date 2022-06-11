ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ZIM vs AFG T20 series, ZIM vs AFG match 2, June 12, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 4:30 pm IST

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ZIM vs AFG T20 series match 2 between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan:

On Sunday, Zimbabwe will meet Afghanistan in the second T20I of a three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The hosts were crushed by the dominant Afghan team in the recently concluded ODI series winning all the three matches convincingly.

Afghanistan will try to continue their winning form in the T20I series as well. They won’t, however, take anything for granted, as the hosts will be looking to make a comeback in the shorter format. Afghanistan has a balanced batting order, and they would like batters Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani to continue their hot run of form. Star man Rashid Khan was too good for the Zimbabwe batters in the ODI series. He would be hoping to repeat his excellent performances in the T20 format as well.

Zimbabwe will come out to prove their mettle in the T20 series. Under captain Craig Ervine, the hosts will try to be consistent in all three departments. Batters Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, and Innocent Kaia will be expected to step up and help Zimbabwe to put up a competitive total on the board. Veteran Blessing Muzarabani will be carrying the responsibility of leading the bowling attack on his shoulders.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs AFG Telecast

The T20I series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs AFG Live Streaming

The match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG Match Details

The ZIM vs AFG match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Sunday, June 12, at 4:30 pm IST.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Craig Ervine

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Innocent Kaia, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani.

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(C), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here