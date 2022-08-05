ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022, August 5, 12:45 PM IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh: Bangladesh will aim to extend their 19-match winning streak against Zimbabwe in ODIs as they face each other today in the opening game of the series. The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh come into the fixture after enduring a 2-1 defeat in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The visitors had scripted a resounding comeback in the T20I series after winning the second match by seven wickets. But eventually they could not avoid a heartbreaking T20I series defeat as they lost the third match by 10 runs.

However, Bangladesh can hope for a better performance in ODIs as veteran players like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim will return to the squad today. Tamim will also lead Bangladesh team in the ODI series.

For Zimbabwe, their skipper Craig Ervine will not feature in the opening ODI due to an injury. Regis Chakabva is expected to lead Zimbabwe in the game.

Ahead of the first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised live in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The ZIM vs BAN first ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, August 5, at 12:45 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper and captain), Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

