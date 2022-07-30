ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

A depleted Bangladesh team will be eager to forget their past performance in T20Is and will kick start their series against Zimbabwe on a positive note. The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played today (Saturday, July 30) at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh had, earlier this month, featured in their last T20I fixture and in that match they had to concede a five-wicket defeat against West Indies. Overall, they suffered a 2-0 loss against West Indies in the three-match T20I series.

Though, apart from poor performance on the field, Bangladesh had to deal with multiple off-field problems also ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Experienced and veteran cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal will not be a part of the Bangladesh squad against Zimbabwe. Moreover, they will be led by the newly-appointed skipper Nurul Hasan.

Bangladesh bowling attack is expected to offer some respite as it is comprised of prolific pacers like Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

After the completion of T20I series, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be involved in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI is slated to be played on August 5.

Ahead of the first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The ZIM vs BAN first T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mahedi Hasan

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Wellington Masakadza

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Nurul Hasan (captain and wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

