ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I on July 31 at 4:30 pm IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh: After an emphatic triumph in the ICC T20 Qualifiers, champions Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. The second encounter of the series will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 31.

Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands by 37 runs to be crowned champions of the qualifiers and confirmed their berth for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. The batters were in fine fettle in the qualifiers. Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, and Regis Chakabva all have runs under their belt. In the absence of their lead pacer Tendai Chatara, the Zimbabwe bowling unit will be spearheaded by Luke Jongwe.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has quite a number of players missing out due to injuries in the series. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out along with former skipper Mahmudullah and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim. The subcontinent side has named Nurul Hasan as the stand-in captain of the side. Senior players like Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman will have to stand up and take responsibility in a depleted Bangladesh side.

The white ball action will continue after the T20I series as the two sides will square up against each other for a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The second T20I match between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The ZIM vs BAN second T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 31, at 4:30 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Litton Das

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Nurul Hasan

Batters: Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Wellington Masakadza

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

