ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh:

After ending a 19-match losing streak against Bangladesh in ODIs, hosts Zimbabwe will look to wrap up the three-match ODI series when the two sides face off in the second encounter. All the action will unfold at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, August 7 at 12:45 pm IST.

Zimbabwe secured a thumping five-wicket victory in the first ODI. In the absence of skipper Craig Ervine, stand-in captain Sikander Raza rose to the occasion and carried his nation’s expectations on his shoulders. The veteran stitched together a match-saving partnership with Innocent Kaia to take the side home and dry.

Although Bangladesh did not do much wrong, their performance was not clinical enough to secure the all-important win. The Bengal tigers let the hosts off the hook on multiple occasions, which cost them the match. After batting pretty well for the entirety of their innings, they could not capitalize by scoring big in the death overs. Even while bowling, the Tamim Iqbal-led side was on top early as Mustafizur Rahman drew first blood. However, they did not manage to pick wickets at regular intervals and were outplayed by the centurions Raza and Kaia.

Will Zimbabwe gain an unassailable lead or will Bangladesh make it 1-1in the next encounter? We will have to wait and watch.

Ahead of the second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised live in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The ZIM vs BAN second ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, August 7 at 12:45 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

