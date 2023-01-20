ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland: Zimbabwe will take on Ireland at the Harare Sports Club on January 21 in the second ODI of the series. The Chevrons were triumphant in the first game, giving us an emotional roller coaster. The Irish men were put in to bat first, scoring a competitive total of 288 runs. While they got off to a rough start, Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector scored centuries to give Ireland a sturdy platform.

Zimbabwe were forced to chase a total of 214 in 37 overs by the DLS method. The Zimbabweans initially struggled but Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl helped steady the ship for their side. Burl’s 59-run knock and spell of 0/40 in seven overs earned him the player of the match award. While the Chevrons will be high in spirit, Ireland were second best by the slightest of margins. The absence of Balbrine would be a big blow to the Irish side, who would be desperate to save their series in the next game.

Ahead of the second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs IRE Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland second ODI match will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The ZIM vs IRE match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Wednesday, January 21, at 12:45 pm IST.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Tector

Vice-Captain: Ryan Burl

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Victor Nyauchi, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little

