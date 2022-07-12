ZIM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ZIM vs JER ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B, ZIM vs JER T20I match, July 12 at 1:00 pm IST

ZIM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ZIM vs JER ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B match between Zimbabwe vs Jersey: Zimbabwe and Jersey will lock horns against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to register a place in the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 12 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Things panned out well for Zimbabwe during their opening fixture against Singapore as they secured a huge win of 111 runs. After an early collapse, middle-order batters Sikandar Raza (87 0ff 40) and Sean Williams (53 off 35) smashed the Singapore bowlers all around the park to put up a massive score of 236. Singapore batters weren’t good enough to chase such a mammoth total. Under captain Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe seems favourite for qualifying for the T20 world cup.

On the contrary, Jersey were battered by the USA and were defeated by 8 wickets in their opening game this season. Jersey’s standout player has been their opener Asa Tribe who played another blistering inning of 73 runs and stayed unbeaten to post a total of 154 runs against the USA. But his valiant efforts went in vain as the Jersey bowlers could not defend the target. Jersey will be hoping to secure their first win and gain some momentum.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe vs Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs JER Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Jersey will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs JER Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs JER Match Details

The ZIM vs JER match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Tuesday, July 12, at 1:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asa Tribe

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Clive Madande, Benjamin Ward, Asa Tribe, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Julius Sumerauer, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Bowlers: Rhys Palmer, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Zimbabwe vs Jersey Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wk), Clive Madande, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Jersey Predicted Line-up: Jake Dunford, Benjamin Ward (c), Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Charles Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Ben Stevens, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer

