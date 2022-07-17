ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, T20I final match, July 17, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 5:00 pm IST

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ZIM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier final match between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands: In the final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier hosts, Zimbabwe will take on defending champions Netherlands on Sunday, July 17. The finale will unfold at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both teams won their respective semi-finals on Friday to secure their places at the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for October in Australia.

Zimbabwe’s 27-run win over Papua New Guinea in the semis was a flawless team effort, as they amassed a first-innings total of 199 after electing to bat first. Wessely Madhevere top scored with 42 runs off 29 balls. The PNG innings lacked the firepower to reach the huge target and were restricted at 172 for 8.

Bas de Leede produced one of the greatest performances in Dutch cricket history and led the Netherlands to an emphatic win over the United States by seven wickets. They defeated the USA with an over to spare in their semifinal encounter at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Both the teams will be looking to put their best foot forward in the finals to be crowned the champions of the tournament.

Ahead of the final match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs NED Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier final match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs NED Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier final match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs NED Final match Details

The ZIM vs NED final match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Sunday, July 17, at 5:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bas de Leede

Vice-Captain: Max O’ Dowd

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Clive Madande, Craig Ervine, Max O’ Dowd, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Bas de Leede, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Bowlers: Aryan Dutt, Fred Klassen, Luke Jongwe

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wk), Clive Madande, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Scott Edwards (Captain), Max O’ Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmed, Fred Klassen, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

