ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands

Zimbabwe and Netherlands will face-off in an intriguing encounter of T20 World Cup on November 2. Zimbabwe have played well in this tournament and are still in the race to qualify for the semi-finals. Craig Ervine and Co lost to Bangladesh narrowly in their last match.

However, they will fancy their chances on Wednesday. The likes of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza are in the form of their lives. Both Williams and Raza will play a crucial role against Netherlands.

Zimbabwe are the clear favourites to win against Netherlands. But Netherlands has nothing to lose and would like a few wins before they end their campaign. If Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd find their mojo, it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST, on November 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Paul van Meekeren

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs NED Probable Playing XI:

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (w), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

