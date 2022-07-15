ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction For ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Playing XIs, Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea 2022, July 15, Bulawayo, 5 PM IST

ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ZIM vs PNG ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-final match between Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea: In the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 Zimbabwe will clash against Papua New Guinea on Friday, July 15. The exciting fixture will begin at 5:00 pm IST at the Queens Sports Club Stadium in Bulawayo.

Both teams have played extremely well to qualify for the knockout stage. The semi-finalists will leave no stone unturned to qualify for the ICC T20 World cup scheduled for later this year. The clash becomes even more important as only the finalists will qualify for the mega event.

Zimbabwe finished the league stage on a strong note as they won all their matches and topped the table. The Craig Ervine-led side comfortably defeated Singapore, Jersey, and the USA to reach the semis. Batter Milton Shumba and the veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza have been their stand-out performers.

One of the teams who has shown tremendous improvement in their cricket recently is Papua New Guinea. Under skipper Assad Vala the team has exceeded expectations and qualified for the semis after finishing second in their group behind the Netherlands. The squad has some fine young talent like Chad Soper and Charles Amini who have played well for PNG in the recent past.

PNG definitely seem like the underdog in this matchup but the team that plays better cricket on Friday will qualify for the all-important finals and cement their place in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the semi-final match between Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs PNG Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier semi-final match between Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs PNG Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier semi-final match between Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs PNG Semi-final match Details

The ZIM vs PNG semi-final match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Friday, July 15, at 5:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Craig Ervine

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Clive Madande, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Simon Atai, Alei Nao

Bowlers: Riley Hekure, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wk), Clive Madande, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Papua New Guinea Predicted Line-up: Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Chad Soper, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Kabua Morea

