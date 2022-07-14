ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction For T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 14, 5 PM IST

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match between Zimbabwe and the United States of America: Two Group A sides Zimbabwe and the United States of America will cross swords in the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match. A fierce game of cricket is expected on Thursday as both Zimbabwe and the USA are unbeatable in the league so far.

Zimbabwe defeated Singapore in their opening game by 111 runs. Their second victory in the competition came against Jersey by 23 runs. In both the games, the batters steered the team to victory. Zimbabwe scored 236 and 146 runs while batting first against Singapore and Jersey respectively. Another good performance is expected from the likes of Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Sikander Raza.

Meanwhile, the US team got off to a dream start by hammering Jersey by eight wickets. They chased a total of 155 runs with ease within 18.1 overs. USA’s second match saw them defeating Singapore by a massive 132 runs. The team made 201 runs in the first innings while Singapore were restricted to an embarrassing score of 69 runs.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and the United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs USA Telecast

Zimbabwe vs United States of America game will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs USA Live Streaming

The ZIM vs USA fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs USA Match Details

The Zimbabwe and United States of America will play against each other at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 5:00 PM IST on July 14, Thursday.

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Craig Ervine

Vice-Captain: Sikander Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel, Regis Chakabva

Batters: Sean Williams, Aaron Jones, Craig Ervine, Gajanand Singh

All-rounders: Sikander Raza, Nisarg Patel

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tendai Chatara

ZIM vs USA Probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl

United States of America: Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones, Ritwik Behera, Ryan Scott, Monank Patel (c & wk), Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Vatsal Vaghela, Ali Khan

