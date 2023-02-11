ZIM vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow's ZIM vs WI 2nd Test match, February 12, 1:30 pm IST

ZIM vs WI 2nd Test Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Zimbabwe and West Indies team: Zimbabwe will take on West Indies at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, in the second Test match on February 12, Sunday. With the first match ending in a draw, this game could potentially decide who takes the series. The West Indies put up a fine display after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored a brilliant double century accompanied by Kraigg Brathwaite’s superb knock of 182 runs. This set the tempo for West Indies who went on to post a humongous total of 447 in the first innings. Brandon Mavuta led the bowling department for the Chevrons, picking up five wickets in the first innings. The Zimbabweans put up a decent display with the bat as Gary Balance scored a superb century, with Innocent Kaia bagging 67 runs.

Despite all of these contributions, the first match ended in a draw as Zimbabwe had to chase down a target of 272 runs in the final innings. The visitors held the upper hand through the game, but the home side also fought admirably towards the end to snatch a draw.

ZIM vs WI 2nd Test Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India

ZIM vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming

The ZIM vs WI 2nd Test match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website

ZIM vs WI 2nd Test Match Details

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2nd Test will be played from February 12, Sunday at 1:30 pm IST.

The ZIM vs WI 2nd Test team prediction

Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite

Vice-captain: Tagnarine Chanderpaul

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva, Tafadzwa Tsiga

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Gary Ballance

All-rounders: Brandon Mavuta, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

ZIM vs WI 2nd Test Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe cricket team predicted starting line-up:Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

West Indies cricket team predicted starting line-up: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach

