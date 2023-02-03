ZIM vs WI 1st Test Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Zimbabwe vs West Indies team: The West Indies team endured a shattering 2-0 defeat against Australia in their last Test series. The team will be hoping to turn the tide when they take on Zimbabwe. The West Indies will lock horns with Zimbabwe for the first Test match at the Queens Sports Club, starting from February 4. Both teams will take part in a two-match Test series with the second game also taking place at Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe have never won a Test match against the Windies throughout the history of the game. With top players such as Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Tendai Chatara missing for Zimbabwe, the task at hand seems even more difficult. The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is known to be batter friendly, setting up the perfect platform for a high-scoring encounter. However, the track is predicted to be a bit treacherous as the game goes on.

ZIM vs WI 1st Test Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India

ZIM vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming

The ZIM vs WI 1st Test match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs WI 1st Test Match Details

The ZIM vs WI 1st Test will be played on Saturday, February 4 at 1:30 pm IST.

The ZIM vs WI 1st Test team prediction

Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Craig Ervine, Gary Ballance, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Milton Shumba

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Donald Tiripano

ZIM vs WI 1st Test Possible XIs

Zimbabwe cricket team predicted line-up: Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine(C), Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brad Evans, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi

West Indies cricket team predicted line-up: Kraigg Brathwaite(C), Jermaine Blackwood, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

