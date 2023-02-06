ZIM vs WI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul Breaks his Father Shivnarine's Long Standing Record with a Double Hundred

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, made it to the record books with a brilliant double-hundred against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the first Test in Bulawayo. The opening batter scored 207 runs with the help of 16 boundaries and 3 sixes. He also featured in a 336-run partnership with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for the first wicket which is now the highest opening stand for West Indies in the longest format of the game.

With his scintillating knock on Monday, Tagenarine edged past his father’s top-score of 203 runs in Test cricket. Surprisingly, they also became the 12th father-son duo to score centuries in international cricket.

The 336-run stand between Chanderpaul and Brathwaite is the now ninth-highest opening Test partnership, a long way short of the overall record of 415 added by South Africa’s Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008. They also edged past Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes’ long-standing record for the highest opening wicket partnership for West Indies; 298 runs vs England in 1990.

Zimbabwe were 114-3 in reply at stumps on the third day — 333 runs behind — with Innocent Kaia, one of five Test newcomers in the team, unbeaten on 59 having struck nine fours.

The final delivery of the day saw one skipper dismiss another as Brathwaite clean-bowled Craig Ervine for 13 with a deceptively quick ball.

“The guys played well and congrats to Tage on his maiden century. Good to see him convert it to a double. It was a really good partnership with the captain. Good to see them not only lay down the foundation but also take it really deep. I don’t want to talk about the team plan, we just need wickets," said all-rounder Jason Holder.

