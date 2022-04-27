ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A: South Africa A will look towards leveling the three-match ODI series as they will take on Zimbabwe XI in the second unofficial One Day International. Zimbabwe Women dominated the 22-yard pitch in the first game as they registered a victory by five runs.

Batting first in the game, South Africa put up a good performance. They scored 273 runs in their 50 overs as Andile Phehlukwayo hammered 87 runs off 93 balls. Heinrich Klassen also looked in good touch as he scored 58 runs off 51 balls.

Chasing the total, Zimbabwe XI scored 266 runs in 48.5 overs. Sikandar Raza hammered 59 runs off 50 balls to be the top run-scorer for his team. After 48.5 overs, the game was interrupted by rain but Zimbabwe won due to D/L method.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 2nd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 12:45 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andile Phehlukwayo

Vice-Captain - Heinrich Klassen

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klassen

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Lizaad Williams, Donald Tiripano, Bjorn Fortuin

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Wellington Masakadza, Kevin Kasuza, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Donald Tiripano, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara, Prince Masvaure, Milton Shumba

South Africa A: Wihan Lubbe, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk)

