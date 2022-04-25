ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A:

South Africa A team is touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20 Internationals. The tour kickstarts on April 25 with the first 50-over match scheduled at the Harare Sports Club. Both the teams have picked a balanced squad and a good battle of cricket is expected on Monday.

South Africa A will play under the leadership of Heinrich Klaasen. The team has some good prospects such as Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, and Lizaad Williams.

Zimbabwe will be led by an experienced spin all-rounder Sikandar Raza in both formats. Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara, and Ryan Burl are expected to be the crucial players for the host.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 1st Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 12:45 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Milton Shumba

Vice-Captain - Reeza Hendricks

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Wessly Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Richmond Mutumbami

South Africa A: Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Khaya Zondo, Lutho Sipamla, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams

