ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Unofficial T20 match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A:

Zimbabwe XI and South Africa XI will be squaring off against each other on Saturday in the third Unofficial T20 of the five-match series. The game will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

Following a 2-1 win against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series, the visitors are continuing their exploits in the shortest format as well. South Africa scored a brilliant win in the first T20 by five wickets as they chased down the total of 114 with ease.

The team cruised to another 22-run victory in the second match to take a lead of 2-0. On the back of a century by Lesiba Ngoepe, South Africa scored 224 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, Zimbabwe put up a good fight. Skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front as he smacked 82 runs.

However, his efforts went in vain as the host fell short of 22 runs. Playing on Saturday, Zimbabwe will have the last chance to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Telecast

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A game will not be telecast in India

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Live Streaming

The 3rd Unofficial T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 04:30 PM IST on May 07, Saturday.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lesiba Ngoepe

Vice-Captain - Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klassen, Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Kevin Kasuza, Reeza Hendricks, Prince Masvaure

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Lesiba Ngoepe

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Bjorn Fortuin

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Kevin Kasuza, Tendai Chatara

South Africa A: Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Pehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizad Williams, Lesiba Ngoepe, Reeza Hendricks, Darun Dupavillion, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Khaya Zondo

