Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh will be determined to complete their comeback as they take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I today. The final T20I match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The hosts kicked off the series on a promising note after securing a 17-run victory in the opening game. Though, Bangladesh scripted a resounding comeback in the next game to level the T20I series 1-1. Batting first, the Craig Ervine-led side put up 135 runs on board in the second T20I. Spinner Mosaddek Hossain scalped five wickets in the game.

Bangladesh, during their run chase, reached the target with 15 balls remaining. A seven-wicket victory helped them in leveling the series 1-1.

After the completion of the T20I matches, the two teams will face each other in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI is slated to be played on August 5 at the Harare Sports Club.

Ahead of today’s third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on August 2, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the third T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) third match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh third T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) third T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, , Mosaddek Hossain (Captain), Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah

