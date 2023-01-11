Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I, Live Streaming: After enduring a debacle at the T20 World Cup last year, Ireland cricket team are set to resume their campaign with a white-ball tour of Zimbabwe on Thursday. The two teams will initially take part in a three-match T20I series. After the completion of T20Is, Ireland and Zimbabwe will face each other in three ODI matches. All six games will take place at the Harare Sports Club. Former English batter Gary Ballance, who was included in the Zimbabwe T20I squad, made his last international appearance back in 2017. Balance signed a contract with Zimbabwe, the country of his birth, in December 2022.

Zimbabwe’s prolific all-rounder Sikandar Raza will not be a part of the squad after he was granted permission to take part in T20 franchise tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Paul Stirling and Josh Little in the T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Ahead of Thursday’s first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will take place on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the first T20I match Zimbabwe vs Ireland be played?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the first T20I match Zimbabwe vs Ireland begin?

The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Ireland first T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Ireland first T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Ireland first T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Ireland first T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Clive Mandade (wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben White, Barry McCarthy

