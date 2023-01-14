Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I, January 14

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland: Zimbabwe will host Ireland for the second game of the three-match T20I series on January 14. Craig Ervine and Co were clinical in the first T20I and will be aiming to clinch the series in the second game on Saturday. The likes of Sean Williams and Gary Balance appear to be in great form. The Zimbabwe side looks balanced and are playing solid cricket. They were impressive in the T20 World Cup as well and have not taken their foot off the gas.

Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland have their task cut out. The visitors were woeful with the bat in the first game and will have to put up a much better batting display on Saturday. Balbirnie, the batter, will have to step up and lead from the front if Ireland are to win the second T20I.

Ahead of the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played on January 14.

Where will the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland begin?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on January 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sean Williams

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batters: Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

ZIM vs IRE Predicted Playing XI:

ZIM: Clive Madande, Craig Ervine (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Gary Balance, Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngawava, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza

IRE: Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane

