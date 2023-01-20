Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Zimbabwe will aim to carry forward the winning momentum and the seal ODI series when they will be up against Ireland in the second match on Saturday. The penultimate fixture of the series is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe claimed a thrilling three-wicket victory in the rain-interrupted opening ODI. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl scored 59 off 41 balls to claim the Man of the Match award. The hosts scored the winning runs on the final delivery of the contest to kick off the series on a promising note. Ireland, on the other hand, will be without their skipper Andy Balbirnie in the remainder of the series after getting hit on the helmet in the first ODI.

In Balbirnie’s absence, Paul Stirling will handle the leadership duties for the Irish cricket team. Meanwhile, Murray Commins earned his maiden call-up as Balbirnie’s replacement.

The third and final ODI of the series is slated to be played on Monday.

Ahead of Saturday’s second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will take place on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the second ODI match Zimbabwe vs Ireland be played?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the second ODI match Zimbabwe vs Ireland begin?

The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Ireland second ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Ireland second ODI match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland second ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Ireland second ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Wessly Madhevere, Innocnet Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling (c), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little

