Zimbabwe vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2nd T20I 2022 ZIM vs NAM match, May 19, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 4:30 pm IST

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Zimbabwe and Namibia: After securing a seven-run win in the first T20I, Zimbabwe are set to face Namibia in the second T20I match of the series today. The match between Zimbabwe and Namibia is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The two teams will play five matches in the ongoing T20I series.

In the first match, batting first, the hosts had posted a total of 153/4. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine (55 not out off 39 balls) emerged as the highest scorer for his side in the game.

In reply, Namibia could manage to reach a total of 146 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs.

The third match of the T20I series is scheduled to be played on May 21.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs NAM Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Namibia match will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs NAM Live Streaming

Zimbabwe Cricket YT Channel, as well as FanCode app will stream all matches of the series.

ZIM vs NAM Match Details

The ZIM vs NAM match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, May 19, at 4:30 pm IST.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Milton Shumba

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams

All-rounders: David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Bernard Scholtz

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga.

Namibia Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

