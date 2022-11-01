Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Zimbabwe and Netherlands are two teams who fought hard to pave their way into the Super12 stage from the Group phase of the ICC T20 World Cup. Both sides faced the wrath of the top teams in the main tournament and are on the verge of being knocked out. But they will want to end their campaign on a high note and clinch a win when they clash against each other on Wednesday.

This has been a huge tournament for Zimbabwe, creating massive upsets and making a statement on the big stage. The Chevrons have already exceeded all expectations, and their massive victory over Pakistan was the cherry on top. Their heart-breaking defeat against Bangladesh crushed all their hopes of making it through to the semi-finals. They weren’t really fancied to make it to the knockout phase but their incredible showings and massive strides in the world of cricket are inspiring.

The Netherlands too were exceptional in the group stages but looked out of place in the Super 12 stage. Three defeats on the trot against three world-class sides ended any qualification hopes if they ever existed. But without a doubt, the Dutch squad has some talented players on its roster, and their goal now should be to enjoy playing on the big stage.

With nothing much at stake, both these nations will go all out to secure a win and salvage some pride.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Zimbabwe vs Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Zimbabwe vs Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

