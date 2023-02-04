After suffering a 2-0 Test series defeat against Australia just two months back, West Indies are now all set to take on Zimbabwe in the longest format of the game. The two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies is slated to start from February 4. The opening Test match of the series will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The final encounter of the series will start from February 12 at the same venue. The visitors will take part in the series under interim coach Andre Coley. The 48-year-old was named as Phil Simmons’ replacement after he decided to step down following a T20 World Cup debacle.

Meanwhile, West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel is expected to play his first Test match after a gap of more than a year. Gabriel was recalled to the Test side after a 14-month absence.

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton will take charge of the side for the first time in Tests, since his appointment last year, against West Indies.

Ahead of Saturday’s first Test match between Zimbabwe and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

When will the first Test match between Zimbabwe and West Indies be played?

The first Test match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will take place on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the first Test match Zimbabwe vs West Indies be played?

The first Test match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the first Test match Zimbabwe vs West Indies begin?

The first Test match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs West Indies match?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies first Test match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies first Test match?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies’ first Test match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Milton Shumba, Tanunurwa Makoni, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Innocent Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Chamunorwa Chibhaba, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

