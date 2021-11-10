>ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women: Bangladesh Women are touring Zimbabwe Women for a three-match One Day series. The 50-over games are scheduled to get underway from November 10 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. This will be the first time that Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be battling it out against each other in the 50-over format.

Zimbabwe Women were recently up against Ireland Women in a four-match One Day series in October. The tour started off on a good note for Zimbabwe as they outclassed Ireland by four wickets. However, Zimbabwe couldn’t carry forward the momentum and they lost the next three games to lose the series by 3-1. The hosts will be hoping to make redemption against Bangladesh by scripting a win.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, last played an ODI series in October 2019. The team hasn’t featured in a 50-over march for the past two years and the players thus might take time to adapt.

>Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women; here is everything you need to know:

>ZM-W vs BD-W Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women game will not be telecast in India

>ZM-W vs BD-W Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women fixture will be streamed live on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel.

>ZM-W vs BD-W Match Details

The first ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 1:00 PM IST on November 10, Wednesday.

>ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Josephine Nkomo

>Vice-captain: Nigar Sultana

>Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana

>Batters: Fargana Hoque, Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa

>All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger

>Bowlers: Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nomvelo Sibanda

>ZM-W vs BD-W Probable XIs

>Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Tasmeen Granger, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma

>Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here