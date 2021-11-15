ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI, November 15, 1:00 PM IST

>ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women: Zimbabwe Women will square off against Bangladesh Women on Monday, November 15, in the third and final ODI match of the three-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The home side had a dismal run in the series as they lost both matches thus far to concede an unassailable lead. Their Bangladesh counterparts, on the other hand, have been superb as they first thrashed the hosts by eight wickets.

Murshida Khatun and Co gave a better performance in the second ODI to thump them by nine wickets and have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series. The visiting side will aim to complete a morale-boosting series with a 3-0 finish. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will hope to bounce back and avoid a whitewash.

Advertisement

>Here is all you need to know about the second ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women:

>ZM-W vs BD-W Telecast

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series is not getting televised in India.

>ZM-W vs BD-W Live Streaming

The second ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women can be streamed live on the Zimbabwe Cricket Youtube Channel.

>ZM-W vs BD-W Match Details

The third and final ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, November 15. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

>ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salma Khatun

Vice-Captain: Fargana Hoque

>Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Nyasha Gwanzura, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Precious Marange

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Esther Mbofana, Ritu Moni

>ZM-W vs BD-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun (C, WK), Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Nuzhat Tasnia, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here