ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI, November 15, 1:00 PM IST

>ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women: Zimbabwe Women will square off against Bangladesh Women on Monday, November 15, in the third and final ODI match of the three-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The home side had a dismal run in the series as they lost both matches thus far to concede an unassailable lead. Their Bangladesh counterparts, on the other hand, have been superb as they first thrashed the hosts by eight wickets.
Murshida Khatun and Co gave a better performance in the second ODI to thump them by nine wickets and have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series. The visiting side will aim to complete a morale-boosting series with a 3-0 finish. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will hope to bounce back and avoid a whitewash.
>Here is all you need to know about the second ODI match between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women:
>ZM-W vs BD-W Telecast
Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series is not getting televised in India.
>ZM-W vs BD-W Live Streaming
The second ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women can be streamed live on the Zimbabwe Cricket Youtube Channel.
>ZM-W vs BD-W Match Details
The third and final ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, November 15. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.
>ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Salma Khatun
Vice-Captain: Fargana Hoque
>Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa
Batters: Fargana Hoque, Nyasha Gwanzura, Murshida Khatun
All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Precious Marange
Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Esther Mbofana, Ritu Moni
>ZM-W vs BD-W Probable XIs:
Zimbabwe: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya
Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun (C, WK), Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Nuzhat Tasnia, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter
