ZM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women: Zimbabwe will go head-to-head against Uganda for the final time in the league round of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series on Sunday, April 24. Zimbabwe have dominated Uganda so far in the league. They won both their previous league games against Uganda Women by eight runs and 22 runs respectively. In both the games, Uganda failed to deliver with the bat as they scored only 93 and 105 runs in their 20 overs.

Uganda need to win all their remaining league games to stay afloat in the tri-series. They have lost all their three matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Zimbabwe Women have almost confirmed their qualification for the final. The team has taken the top position in the standings with three victories from four league matches.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs UG-W Telecast

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India.

ZM-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs UG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1:00 PM IST on April 24, Sunday.

ZM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Janet Mbabazi

Vice-Captain - Sharne Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kevin Awino

Batters: Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Kellies Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers

All-rounders: Janet Mbabazi, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri

Bowlers: Patricia Malemikia, Mitchell Mavunga, Anesu Mushangwe

ZM-W vs UG-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women: Nyasha Gwanzura, Anesu Mushangwe, Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa(wk), Chipo Mugeri, Mitchel Mavunga, Loryn Phiri, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Kellies Ndlovu, Precious Marange

Uganda Women: Stephanie Nampiina, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, Consylate Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Irene Alumo, Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Racheal Ntono

