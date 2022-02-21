>ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Olten CC: Zeytinburnu Zafer will kickstart their campaign in the European Cricket League T10 2022 with an encounter against Olten CC. The Group C match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 5:30 pm IST on February 21, Monday. Apart from, Zeytinburnu Zafer and Olten CC, the other four teams that form a part of Group C are Prague CC Kings, Brescia CC, Cluj, and Carlton.

Zeytinburnu Zafer are relatively inexperienced. The team focused more on including talented and young players in the squad as compared to experienced players. Mehmer Onur, Khurram Qalander, and Rashid Mullahzada are likely to be the standout players from Zeytinburnu Zafer.

Coming to Olten CC, they have a strong squad on paper. The cricket club has a lot of experience in playing the format. Batting is the strength of the team. Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, and Roshanth Karunmoorthy are the players to watch out for from the Olten CC team.

Ahead of the match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Olten CC; here is everything you need to know:

>ZTB vs OLT Telecast

ZTB vs OLT match will not be telecast in India.

>ZTB vs OLT Live Streaming

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Olten CC game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ZTB vs OLT Match Details

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Olten CC contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 5:30 pm IST on February 21, Monday.

>ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rashid Mullahzada

>Vice-Captain: Roshanth Karunmoorthy

>Suggested Playing XI for ZTB vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Abdul Waridu, Mehmet Onur Sert

>Batters: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Ahmet Dursak

>All-rounders: Rashid Mullahzada, Roshanth Karunmoorthy

>Bowlers: Gokhan Alta, Sufiyan Mohamed, Tunahan Turan, Mecit Zargar

>ZTB vs OLT Probable XIs

>Zeytinburnu Zafer: Mecit Zargar, Mehmet Onur Sert, Tunahan Turan, Rashid Mullahzada, Murad Eka, Abdullah Lodhi, Yuksel Hukumdar, Gokhan Alta, Saleem Zargar, Shamsullah Ehsan, Ahmet Dursak

>Olten CC: Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunmoorthy, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu (Wk), Alestin Johnmary, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Malyar Stanikzai, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Sufiyan Mohamed, Shathees Thanasegaram, Sheeraz Sufiyan

