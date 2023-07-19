PM Narendra Modi Spoke About Cricket in White House, Interest in US Will Only Grow: Nita Ambani

With the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC), USA has entered the highly competitive and ever-growing world of franchise T20 league. As many as six teams are part of the inaugural season with three IPL franchises also taking part.

The likes of MI New York (sister franchise of Mumbai Indians), Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings) and LA Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders) are part of the tournament.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, believes that cricket is a growing sport in a country like USA where basketball, American football, baseball and other events have been dominant.

However, she feels that with he inaugural MLC, the interest in cricket will only rise.

“Interest in Cricket in US can only grow," Nita told news agency ANI. “I think it’s a growing interest we have six teams. At this moment Mumbai Indians (NY) is playing against Texas Super Kings. Our Prime Minister at the White House also spoke about, so many people have invested in these teams that interest I am sure will only grow."

MI New York is owned by Reliance Industries Limited and is captained by allrounder Kieron Pollard. The franchise has won one of its first three matches of the season so far and is currently third on the MLC points table.

The team also comprises some of the biggest names in world of cricket including Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and rising stars of the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tim David and more.