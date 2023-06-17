'India Stars Create Pressure And Get Decisions in Favour of Them': Umpire Nitin Menon's Big Admission

It’s not just the players who are battling immense pressure during international matches. The match officials, especially the on-field umpires, are under constant gaze of players, fans and TV cameras as they make decisions which could prove decisive to he outcome.

For Nitin Menon, officiating in India matches at home has helped him get better and put him in good stead as he awaits his Ashes debut next month in England.

“It has been a amazing experience working in Indian sub-continent in the first two years, doing Test matches and then getting to officiate in T20 World Cups in Australia and Dubai," Menon told news agency PTI. “I am working with best match officials and players has added to my umpiring experience. I have learnt a lot about my own character, how I behave under pressure, so lots of positives."

Menon, part of ICC Elite Panel, has admitted that umpiring in India matches comes with its own set of challenges with the big stars trying to create pressure on umpires to get the fifty-fifty decisions in their own favour.

“When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don’t focus on what they are trying to do," Menon said.

“It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting working up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self confidence," he added.

Menon, the only Indian in the elite panel currently, says the past few years have helped in his growth. “Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire," he said.

Menon also revealed how he prepares for players who tend to be agressive.

“If we are going to do a game tomorrow, we know who the players are. It is part of our preparation. If a player is expected to react in his typical way, we think about how we are going to handle him. Some players put more pressure but we are tactically ready as to how we can handle them," he said.

The 39-year-old will be officiating from the third Ashes Test onwards.