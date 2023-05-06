SHOCKING! Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Faces Terrifying Ordeal in Delhi as Cops Turn a Blind Eye

Saachi Marwah, the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, recently experienced a distressing situation in Delhi when two youths started following her car and hitting it without any apparent reason. The incident left her shaken, and she took to Instagram to share the incident with her followers.

According to Marwah, the miscreants on a two-wheeler began stalking and chasing her car while she was returning home from work. They then proceeded to hit her vehicle for no reason. When she tried to report the matter to the Delhi Police, she did not receive the help she expected.

Despite being on the phone with the police and attempting to file a complaint, she was advised to let the matter go since she had already reached home safely. The cops further instructed her to note down the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case a similar incident occurs in the future.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Surprises Fans with Major Recovery Milestone | WATCH

Saachi expressed her anger and frustration on Instagram, writing, “Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!"

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper, Nitish Rana, has been performing exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 29-year-old has been leading his team from the front with 275 runs in 10 matches, making him one of their top performers this season.

Virat Bhaiya Will Always be My Captain’: Anuj Rawat Hopes to Channelise His ‘Inner Kohli’

Advertisement

Rana’s recent achievement was becoming the fourth player in the team’s history to score 2000 runs for them in the IPL. He has played 80 innings for Kolkata and has accumulated 2019 runs, placing him in the list of highest run-getters alongside renowned players such as Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, and Gautam Gambhir.

In Kolkata’s recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rana’s innings of 42 runs in 31 balls in the first innings proved to be crucial for the two-time champions. With four matches remaining in the league, KKR needs to win all their games and also hope for some favourable results to qualify for the playoffs.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here