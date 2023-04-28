'No Fielding, No Scoring': Sunil Gavaskar Blames CSK’s Impact Player Strategy For Ambati Rayudu’s Failure in IPL 2023

With just 83 runs in eight matches, Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has not had an impressive outing in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) till now. At the age of 37, Rayudu is probably at the fag end of his IPL career. The introduction of the impact player rule has minimised Rayudu’s role in IPL 2023. His current IPL average of 16.60 is also the lowest in a season in the history of the competition. Rayudu has mostly been deployed as an impact player or purely as a batter so far in the 16th edition of the IPL. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar believes that bringing in Rayudu as an impact player has simply proved to be detrimental for him.

The former India skipper felt that lack of on-field action was one of the major reasons behind Rayudu getting out for a second-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Gavaskar also drew parallels between Prithvi Shaw and Rayudu to establish his point.

“You got to the field. You can’t just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can’t do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Sunil Gavaskar reportedly told while commentating during the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan and Chennai.

Coming to bat at No.5, Ambati Rayudu had to play a noteworthy knock to bring Chennai back into the contest against Rajasthan. But Rayudu failed to do anything significant yesterday. Rayudu opted to play slog sweep but a mistimed shot, eventually, resulted in his dismissal. Rajasthan spinner Ravichandran Ashwin succeeded in sending Rayudu back to the dressing room for a duck on the fourth delivery of the 11th over.

Chasing a mammoth total of 203, Chennai failed to come up with a solid response. Shivam Dube did bring up a half-century but his fight went in vain. MS Dhoni’s men were restricted to 170. Rajasthan spinner Adam Zampa picked up three wickets to earn a much-needed 32-run victory for the Sanju Samson-led side. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Player of the Match yesterday for pulling off a sublime knock of 77 for Rajasthan. The defeat leaves Chennai in the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Rajasthan, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the IPL points table.

