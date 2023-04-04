'No No-balls or Wides': MS Dhoni Says He'll Quit CSK Captaincy if Bowlers Don't Improve

Chennai Super Kings collected their first points of the IPL 2023 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs on Monday night. The victory was special as it was achieved at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, where MS Dhoni and Co returned after more than 1000 days. Despite the winning return, the CSK captain wasn’t pleased with his fast bowlers and even issued a strict warning to them.

CSK might have bounced back after losing the season opener but they need to take strict measures to deal with their bowlers’ frequency of giving away extra runs. The pacers conceded as many as 13 wides in the encounter against LSG at Chepauk. A total of three no-balls were also bowled, all by Tushar Deshpande, during the game. So far, the CSK bowlers have bowled 17 wide balls and 7 no-balls in just matches.

Dhoni is known for taking unpredictable calls in pressure situations but he doesn’t sustain a bowler bowling too many no-balls.

Speaking about the same at the post-match presentation, the CSK captain issued a second warning and stated if the bowlers don’t get in line right away, he will walk away from the team.

“Fast bowling - we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing," Dhoni said.

“One more thing is they’ll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they’ll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I’ll be off. The only reason we’ve scored those runs is if the surface is nice," he added.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a 110-run opening stand while decent contribution from the middle and lower order propelled CSK to 217/7.

In reply, Kyle Mayers had threatened to steal their thunder with a 22-ball 53. His efforts meant Lucknow reached 73/0 in five overs.

But Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner applied the brakes as LSG slipped to 82/3 in the eighth over. Moeen, who picked 4/26, and Santner, who returned with 1/21, kept things tight to bring Chennai back into the game.

