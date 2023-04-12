Trends :SRH VS MI LIVESRH VS MI Dream11Hyderabad Pitch ReportPakistan VS New ZealandVirat Kohli
'No One Pointing Out Strike Rate of David Warner': Former India Allrounder Criticises Delhi Capitals Captain

He may have scored three half-centuries in four innings of IPL 2023 but David Warner's below-par strike-rate has come under scrutiny

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 17:06 IST

New Delhi, India

David Warner made 51 off 47 against Mumbai Indians. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Delhi Capitals succumbed to their fourth successive loss IPL 2023 on Tuesday night. DC have been struggling with batting display.

The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav have failed to fire with the bat. However, David Warner’s struggles have been the highlights despite the captain having scored three fifties in four innings.

Warner is currently second on the batting charts with 209 runs from four games, the Australian’s strike rate of 114.83 has been underwhelming.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has tweeted about Warner’s lacklustre strike-rate. The 38-year-old wrote, “How come no one pointing out strike rate of David Warner?? He has been playing with low strike for quite sometime now."

RELATED NEWS

Fans have been agreeing with Pathan.

One fan wrote, “Finally he has got out! I think some of these big players can get away with such strike rates on the pretext of holding one end! It seems like a defensive thinking in T20s and has not won games yet for batting teams!"

But not everyone is convinced about Pathan’s argument.

Some fans justified Warner’s poor strike rate under the tweet.

“We need couple of top orders players to play anchor innings. It’s okay if SR is not too high," a fan wrote.

“Warner has been the torch bearer of DC. He needs to fire up at the top order, work through the middle overs and blast off at the last. No one supports him while batting, more pressure of winning a match as captain. So strike rate has to be ignored," read one tweet.

Warner hasn’t dominated the bowlers as he historically has in IPL.

He may be DC’s top performer with the bat but those knocks haven’t helped the franchise’s cause.

In their recent match against Mumbai Indians, Warner again registered a slow fifty.

The veteran opener took 47 balls to score 51 runs.

DC are languishing at the bottom of the table.

