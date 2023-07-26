North Zone vs Central Zone Deodhar Trophy Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For North Zone vs Central Zone

North Zone vs Central Zone Dream11 Prediction: North Zone will face Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy on Wednesday. The Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 will host the match between North Zone and Central Zone. North Zone were decimated in their opening game of the Deodhar Trophy. Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal and Narayan Jagadeesan played fine knocks to help South Zone to reach a solid total of 303 losing eight wickets. The match was interrupted due to rain and the target was eventually reduced to 246 But North Zone still could not pick up a victory after being blown away by Vidhwath Kaverappa’s sensational five-wicket haul in the game.

Central Zone, on the other hand, lost their opening game of the Deodhar Trophy by six wickets. Rinku Singh pulled off a star performance scoring 54 runs off 63 balls, hitting one boundary and two sixes. Aryan Juyal’s 39-run contribution and Karn Sharma’s 32 runs in 32 balls helped Central Zone to score a respectable total of 207 runs. East Zone’s Utkarsh Singh played a fine knock, during the run chase, scoring 89 runs in 104 balls. His brilliance with the bat helped the East Zone in reaching the target with 23 balls to spare.

NZ vs CZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rinku Singh

Vice-captain: Karan Sharma

Wicketkeepers: Aryan Juyal, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Yash Dubey

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Karan Sharma, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma

Bowler: Sandeep Sharma

NZ vs CZ Probable XIs:

NZ Probable XI: Vivrant Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Nitish Rana (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Sandeep Sharma

CZ Probable XI: Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai

NZ vs CZ Full Squads: