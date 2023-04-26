'Not Because of His Current IPL form, Mind You': Gavaskar Calls Rahane Comeback the 'Only Change India Needed'

The return of Ajinkya Rahane to India’s Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia seems to have left a majority of fans and experts delighted. On Tuesday morning, the BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the showpiece event in London in June which saw the former vice-captain heading back into the Indian dressing room. Rahane, who last played a Test match for India in January 2021, has been called up to fill in for Shreyas Iyer who is nursing a back injury.

After a commendable domestic season for Mumbai, the veteran batter entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in the yellow Chennai Super Kings jersey and announced his arrival with a 19-ball half-century. He continued his purple patch in the season with a couple of thirty-plus scores and another blazing knock, 29-ball 71, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar hailed the selection of Rahane in the Test side as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer and claimed the Mumbaikar has been rewarded for a good show in the domestic circuit.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sunil Gavaskar said, “That was the only change needed for the Indian side. They needed a replacement for Shreyas Iyer. Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in the WTC squad not because of his current IPL form, mind you, he was in a pretty decent form in the Ranji Trophy. He did very well for Mumbai in the domestic season. The question now is in the final eleven, who’s going to be playing? Whether it will be KS Bharat the wicket-keeper or KL Rahul. We’ll just have to wait and see."

While picking his Playing 11 for the WTC Final, Gavaskar said, “Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be my opening picks, Cheteshwar Pujara at three, Virat Kohli at four, Ajinkya Rahane at five, KL Rahul at six who’ll keep the wickets as well. Then there will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by Jaidev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, and Mohd Siraj."

The World Test Championship Final is scheduled to begin on June 7 at Kennington Oval against Australia.

