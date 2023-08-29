'Nothing Unites People More Than Sports': Shahid Afridi Engages in a Fun Banter With Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani; Watch

Shahid Afridi recently wrapped up a hectic tour of USA, where he featured in two franchise tournaments, while also attending several events for his charity.

The legendary allrounder represented Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada before playing for New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 League.

Before jetting off to his homeland, Afridi crossed paths with Bollywood actors Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdisani at the airport premises.

The former Pakistan captain shared a clip of the unexpected encounter on his Instagram account, underlining how sports unite people around the world.

Afridi can be seen engaging in a friendly banter with Sohail and Aftab.

Afridi’s daughter Ajwa was also present there who could be seen playing around the airport lobby, while his father continued to chat with the Indian actors.

“Have been on the road between Canada for GT20 Canada and the USA for US Masters T10 and multiple charity events for the Shahid Afridi Foundation past 40 days. I miss Pakistan. One thing is for sure, Nothing unites people more than sports, especially cricket. Love this game," Afridi wrote in the caption.

Soon after the video surfaced on the platform, fans were quick to highlight Afridi’s bond with Indian celebrities.

One of them commented, “Who can say they belong to different countries."

One user pointed at Ajwa’s adorable tantrums, commenting, “Little one is in her own zone enjoying her life."

Omani cricketer Sufyan Mehmood, who shared the same dressing room with Afridi in the US Masters T10 League also marked his presence in the comment section and showed his admiration for Pakistani legend. “It was great playing alongside you Lala," Mehmood wrote.

The official account of Global T20 Canada commented, “ We miss you in Canada legend! See you soon."

Afridi fell short of winning his maiden title with the New York Warriors. They reached the final of the US Masters T10 League but the Texas Chargers won the match in the super over.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Afridi showed he’s still got some cricket left in him.

Batting first, New York posted 92 runs on the board. Texas looked promising to clinch an easy win before Afridi turned the table around in a matter of just two balls. The spin-bowling all-rounder came to deliver the final over when Texas needed 8 runs in 6 balls.