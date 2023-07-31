NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction for Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs for NZ vs NEZ

North Zone will be taking on North East Zone in the 13th match of the Deodhar Trophy on Tuesday, August 1stat the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry. The two teams are seated at the bottom of the points table and will look to end their tournament on a high note.

North Zone despite being a good team on paper haven’t had the desired success. They have won just a single match in the tournament. Nitish Rana-led side will like to finish their tournament on a good note, winning their encounter against North East who are just behind them in the points table.

North East has had a disappointing campaign, to say the least. They are yet to register any points in the points table and are looking for their first win. They haven’t had any match-winning performances and no player has stood out in the tournament. With their last match of the tournament, they would like to end the losing streak and will be playing for pride.

NZ vs NEZ Match Details

Date- August 1st2023

Time- 9:00 AM IST

Venue- Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry.

NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nitish Rana

Vice-captain: Abhishek Sharma

Wicket Keeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen: Ashish Thapa, Kamsha Yangfo, Mandeep Singh

Allrounders: Nitish Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma, Imliwati Lemtur, Harshit Rana

Bowlers: Khrievitso Kense, Mayank Markande

NZ vs NEZ Probable XIs:

NZ (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Shubham Rohilla, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Markande, Mayank Yadav

NEZ (Probable XI): Nilesh Lamichaney, Imliwati Lemtur, Langlonyamba Keishangbam(c), Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo(w), Lee Yong Lepcha, Ashish Thapa, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Khrievitso Kense, Rex Rajkumar

NZ vs NEZ Squads:

North East Zone Squad: Jehu Anderson, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ashish Thapa, Langlonyamba Keishangbam(c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Kamsha Yangfo(w), Rex Rajkumar, Lee Yong Lepcha, Imliwati Lemtur, Abhishek Kumar, Khrievitso Kense, Anup Ahlawat, Pheiroijam Jotin, Nabam Abo, Larry Sangma, Palzor Tamang