NZ vs SL 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Routed, Miss Chance To Seal Automatic ICC World Cup Berth

Sri Lanka were humiliated by New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Auckland on Saturday which put an end to their hopes of sealing an automatic ICC World Cup berth in this series itself. Henry Shipley led the Kiwi onslaught with a fifer as the Lankans were shot out for an abysmal 76 chasing 275 for victory.

Sri Lanka were hoping for a clean sweep in the three-match series to qualify directly to the ICC World Cup and may now be forced to play a qualifying tournament sometime in June-July.

The batting horror show by Dasun Shanaka’s side resulted in several dubious distinctions for them. It was their lowest ODI score against the Kiwis and their fifth-lowest overall. The Sri Lankans, one would remember, had slumped to 73-allout against India in Thiruvananthapuram in January, resulting in a world record 317-run defeat.

The 198-run loss now at Eden Park has exposed glaring weaknesses in the Lankans’ batting that need to be improved before the next match of the series at Christchurch scheduled for Tuesday.

“Especially with the bat, we need to tighten up the techniques," Shanaka said. “The way Shipley bowled, the movement he got and the bounce, I think all sorts of things happened tonight. Credit should be given to Shipley, it’s outstanding bowling," Shanaka said.

Earlier, New Zealand rode on fine knocks by Finn Allen (51 off 49 balls), Rachin Ravindra (49 off 52 balls) and Daryll Mitchell (47 off 58 balls) to get to a good-looking 274.

Sri Lanka’s chase, however, never got going and the visitors lost half their side for just 31 runs in a matter of 9.4 overs. Shipley troubled the opposition with a lively pace and steep bounce and beat the bat regularly. The visitors continued to play loose shots and give away their wickets.

Shipley’s feat comes in just his fourth match for Kiwis and is New Zealand’s first five-wicket haul in ODIs for over four years.

“We knew it was a tricky wicket, it was holding a little bit and the guys bowled fantastically well," said New Zealand captain Tom Latham. I thought we managed to scrap to 270. To put a score on the board, we knew it would be challenging. The guys then came out and set the tone with the ball."

