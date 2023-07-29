NZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction For Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For NZ vs WZ

After coming off a thrilling win over Central Zone, West Zone will now head to a tougher challenge as they take on a fourth-placed North Zone in the next Deodhar Trophy fixture. The 50-over clash will take place at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on July 30.

With two victories in three matches, West Zone are currently occupying the third spot in the table. Their only defeat came against South Zone in the second match which they lost by 12 runs due to a subpar performance from the batting unit. The West batters couldn’t show much improvement in the last game. They might have successfully chased down a 244-run target but had lost nine wickets.

Meanwhile, North Zone have so far managed a single win in this Deodhar Trophy. In their second appearance, North Zone beat Central Zone in a spectacular fashion, winning the high-scoring clash by 48 runs. But they failed to continue the momentum in the subsequent game, falling to a humiliating 88-run loss to East Zone. In the points table, North Zone are only above Central and North East, who are still awaiting their maiden success of the tournament.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for NZ vs WZ

Captain: HM Desai

Vice-captain: Nitish Rana

Wicketkeepers: HM Desai

Batters: Priyank Panchal, SN Khan, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, AA Sheth, SZ Mulani, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: H Rana, Mayank Yadav, Parth Bhut

NZ vs WZ Probable XIs:

NZ Probable XI: SG Rohilla, Mandeep Singh, HJ Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Nitish Rana (C), Abhishek Sharma, P Simran Singh (wk), Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, H Rana, Mayank Yadav

WZ Probable XI: AR Bawne, Priyank Panchal (C), SN Khan, RA Tripathi, Shivam Dubey, AA Sheth, SZ Mulani, HM Desai (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Parth Bhut, Chintan Gaja

