Why 2011 ODI WC Final Winning Players Never Played Together for India Again? Harbhajan Singh Responds

Harbhajan Singh won two world cup titles during his storied international career. The legendary spinner was part of India squads that won 2007 World T20 in South Africa before claiming the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

In addition to Harbhajan, that ODI WC winning squad comprised some of the legendary players to have played for India including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan among others.

Interestingly, the set of players that won the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium never played together for India and the reason behind remains a ‘mystery’ for Harbhajan.

“This I don’t know that. They were probably used till the World Cup only and it’s a mystery for me too why that team never played again even for a match, very surprising. I hope, I wish things it could be rectified," Harbhajan told News24.

Advertisement

“It will be nice if we come together and play. It will be great fun but very unfortunate that the team didn’t assemble again and didn’t play another tournament or even a match," he added.

Harbhajan, who took 269 wickets in 236 ODIs between 1998 and 2015, admitted that for a few players it was probably their final world cup but others could have played for a longer time.