ODI World Cup 2023 From October 5 to November 19, Ahmedabad to Host Final: Report

The 2023 ODI World Cup in India is scheduled to start on October 5 and end on November 19, according to a report, with 48 matches to be played across the 46-day period. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is set to final as total 12 venues are reportedly finalised to host the WC matches in India, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from Ahmedabad, the Cricket World Cup will be played in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. BCCI has not finalised the venues for any of the games specifically, even though ICC generally confirms the World Cup schedules at least a year in advance. The international board has had to wait for BCCI to get the Indian government’s necessary clearances and a clearer idea about the monsoon’s effects on different venues at separate times.

As per the ICC norm, the host nation is required to get tax exemption from the government for hosting tournaments organised by the global body.

Advertisement

Two other hurdles have caused the delay in the release of the schedule - BCCI’s securing a tax exemption from the Indian government for the tournament as well as the diplomatic hurdle of the Pakistan cricket team’s participation in the country.

India last hosted the World Cup way back in 2011 but they were not the lone hosts in that edition as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also the co-hosts for the mega ICC event at that time. MS Dhoni lifted the World Cup trophy in 2011 after hitting the iconic six to Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara in the final at Wankhede Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News here